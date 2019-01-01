‘Barcelona are approaching the end of a cycle’ – Edmilson expecting big decisions next summer

The former Blaugrana star admits that some important calls need to be made at Camp Nou as the Liga giants move through a transitional period

are approaching “the end of the cycle”, says Edmilson, with some big decisions set to be made at Camp Nou when the current campaign comes to a close.

Questions are already being asked in Catalunya amid struggles to find a spark and consistency in 2019-20.

It has been suggested that Ernesto Valverde could be approaching the end of his tenure, with Ronald Koeman confirming that he has an exit clause in his contract with the Netherlands national side that could allow him to return to Barca.

Transfer talk also continues to rage, regarding both incomings and outgoings, with it likely that further changes to personnel will be made in upcoming windows.

Edmilson is not surprised to see the Blaugrana entering a testing transitional period as they have enjoyed a stunning era of success under the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Valverde.

The Brazilian, who spent four years with Barca between 2004 and 2008, told Tot Costa: “Since the start of the season, Barcelona are having difficulty finding their way of playing, due to the pre-season they had and also to injuries.

“We are a little worried, but we know there is a lot of quality in this squad.

“Maybe it reminds me of the end of the cycle. A lot of young players have come in, there are others with a lot of experience, but it could be a change and that normally means a change in play, mentality, behaviour. That's natural.

“It's too soon to draw conclusions but if at the end of the season things haven't gone well, decisions will be made.”

Edmilson added, with Barca having added academy graduates such as Ansu Fati to the senior ranks alongside summer signing Antoine Griezmann and established stars such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez: “Football is a collective sport.

“The youngsters must have confidence and the veterans, when things don't go well, have to help.

“It's difficult to say too much when you're not there day-to-day, but what I read and see in the press, we expect a little more from this Barca, who have given a lot of joy in the last 12 years.”

Barcelona, who have dropped and points in their last two outings, will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to .