Barcelona & Arsenal-linked Schick will not transfer in the summer, says Bayer Leverkusen CEO

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has ruled out any prospect of Patrik Schick leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

Schick, 26, has been in spectacular form in the current Bundesliga campaign, catching the eye of some of Europe's elite sides.

Arsenal and Barcelona are two of the clubs already linked with a bid for the Czech striker's services this summer.

What was said?

"No, we will not sell Patrik Schick. There is no need to talk about that at all," Carro explained to Sky Germany.

"We are very happy that he is with us, and we firmly count on him for the next few years."

The bigger picture

Schick is in his third Bundesliga season, having joined Leverkusen from Roma in 2020 following a year on loan in Germany with RB Leipzig.

But this has been a breakout year for the Czech Republic international, who has netted an impressive 20 goals in as many games in the league to occupy second place behind Robert Lewandowski in the top scorer rankings, ahead of Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland.

That form has also carried over into the international arena, particularly at Euro 2020 when Schick hit four goals during his nation's march to the quarter-finals.

The striker will not be at the World Cup, though, as the Czech Republic missed out on qualification due to play-off defeat at the hands of Sweden last week.

