Barca eyeing Sanchez as potential Aguero replacement

Barcelona could turn to Alexis Sanchez to help fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's retirement, GOAL can confirm, as the Catalan club could push to re-sign the Chilean star in January.

Aguero announced his retirement on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a heart condition, and Barca see Sanchez as one player they could bring in to join Memphis Depay in the attack.

Sanchez, though, is not the club's first option, as Manchester City's Ferran Torres remains a priority, albeit one that would require a large fee to bring in.

How could the move work?

In order to bring back Sanchez, who played for Barca from 2011-2014, the Liga giants would be prepared to include Luuk de Jong in any deal with Inter.

The Dutch forward is currently on loan from Sevilla, but could be offered to Inter in order to allow them to part ways with the Chilean forward.

Torres, though, remains Barca's long-term priority, and they don't want to do anything to jeopardize a potential move for the City star, especially considering the club's delicate financial state.

A history with Barca

During his three-season stay with Barca, Sanchez played 141 games in all competitions, scoring 46 goals while providing 27 assists.

He picked up La Liga, Copa del Rey and European Super Cup honours at Camp Nou, along with two Spanish Super Cups and a Club World Cup, before making the move to Arsenal.

After departing Arsenal for an ill-fated stint at Manchester United, Sanchez completed a switch to Inter in 2019, initially on loan.

He's scored 12 goals in 62 league appearances for the club since, with the move being made permanent in 2020.

