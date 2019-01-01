Live Scores
Transfers

Banyana Banyana striker Ode Fulutudilu joins Malaga in Spain

Comments()
Backpagepix
Banyana players continue to move abroad as women's football in the country appears to be heading in the right direction

Banyana Banyana striker Ode Fulutudilu has signed for Spanish outfit for Malaga. 

The 28-year-old came through the Sasol Women's League before moving to Finland in March 2018. 

Article continues below

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Fulutudilu opted to play for the South African women's national team.

Editors' Picks

She earned her first call up in October 2018 for the international friendly against Chile after catching the eye of Desiree Ellis whilst in Finland. 

More to follow...

Next article:
Collins reveals what Guardiola said to him after Chelsea loanee conceded NINE goals against Man City
Next article:
Has unhappy Mahrez been given the Sane treatment by Pep?
Next article:
Emiliano Sala missing plane: Search resumes as details emerge of messages of fear he sent to friend before disappearance
Next article:
Man Utd stars pose on the red carpet as they raise money for charity at annual gala dinner
Next article:
Henry worried about Monaco's future more than his own
Close