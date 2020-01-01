Bamba misses penalty as Mbappe leads PSG past Nantes

The midfielder of Ivorian descent missed from 12 yards as the Yellow House lost their first home game of the 2020-21 campaign to the Parisians

Kader Bamba endured a difficult game as were defeated by in a French elite division clash on Saturday night.

With his team down by two goals, the 26-year-old had a chance to get Christian Gourcuff’s men into the game from 12 yards, however, he saw his effort saved.

French right-back of Beninese descent Colin Dagba had brought down Marcus Coco inside the box, but the ensuing kick taken by Bamba was punched away by goalkeeper Keylor Navas who guessed the right way.

The first clear cut chance of the game fell to PSG in the 12th minute but Danilo Pereira’s header from Rafinha touched the upright.

Four minutes later, international Moses Simon was presented with a golden chance to put the Yellow House ahead, yet, he missed an open net after Thomas Basila’s cross had reached him.

In the 25th minute, Simon was replaced by Bamba having suffered what looked like a groin injury. Nantes continued to mount attacking pressure and again, they almost took the lead after Basila profited from a poor clearance from Ander Herrera but he could not beat Navas.

PSG came out stronger in the second-half and deservedly took the lead through Herrera thanks to an assist from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe doubled the lead for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the 65th minute - slotting his penalty past Alban Lafont – after he was pushed in the box by Cameroonian defender Jean-Charles Castelletto.

Two minutes from full time, Pablo Sarabia wrapped up the game for the visiting side as Christian Gourcuff’s team were made to pay dearly for their missed chances.

French footballer of Ghanaian descent Dennis Appiah, Mali's Charles Traore and 's Mehdi Abeid were in action from start to finish for Nantes.

Just like Dagba, French defender of Senegalese origin Abdou Diallo was in action from start to finish for PSG, while Idrissa Gueye who was handed a starter's role came off in the 66th minute for Marquinhos,

Having won their last five games, PSG lead the log while Nantes dropped to the eighth position with eight points from the same number of matches.

Gueye and his team return to action on Wednesday when they take on German giants .