Balotelli in talks with Sion, says Swiss club's president

The top division side in Switzerland are reportedly speaking with the ex-Liverpool and Manchester City striker about a transfer from Adana Demirspor

Swiss Super League side FC Sion’s president Christian Constantin has revealed they are in talks with Italian forward Mario Balotelli to secure his signature for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Balotelli, who joined Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor in July 2021 on a three-year deal, could move to Switzerland after just one season if the talks with Sion come to fruition.

While Constantin did not reveal anything concrete about a move for the Italian, he did confirm that the club has been in touch with the player for a few weeks.

What did Sion's president say about Balotelli transfer?

“It’s true. We’ve been in talks for a few weeks,” the Sion president told Bild.

“Today it is impossible for me to predict the chances of success of the transfer. We wanted it to remain secret, but the information apparently leaked in Italy. This is a signal that there is interest on both sides.”

How did Balotelli perform at Adana Demirspor?

In the 2021/22 season, the Italian striker scored 18 goals in 31 league appearances and was the joint-second highest scorer in the Super Lig.

Despite Balotelli’s performance, the club could only finish ninth in the league table.

Which other clubs are interested in signing Balotelli?

La Liga side Valencia are also reportedly interested in the striker with their manager and Balotelli’s fellow countryman Gennaro Gattuso keen to have him at the Spanish club.

