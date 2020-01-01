Balogun’s Wigan steer clear of relegation after Huddersfield Town win

The Super Eagles defender's Latics eased their relegation worries thanks to an impressive victory against the Terriers on Saturday

Leon Balogun’s have moved clear of the English Championship relegation zone following Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at .

A goal in each half by Jamal Lowe and Anthony Pilkington were all the Latics needed to secure maximum points at stake in West Yorkshire.

Balogun – who is on loan from Premier League outfit and Hove Albion was not listed for the clash but that did no harm to Paul Cook’s side.

Wigan started the game on a bright note and they carved out the encounter’s first opportunity when Nathan Byrne’s cross for Kieffer Moore fell to on-loan midfielder Kieran Dowell who could not pull the trigger.

The visitors’ persistence at goal paid off in the 26th minute with Moore’s cross slotted past the goal line by Lowe – his fourth of the season.

Huddersfield seldom threatened however, their first chance in the 33rd minute through Juninho Bacuna’s free-kick drew an impressive save from goalkeeper David Marshall.

Three minutes into the second half, Pilkington doubled the lead after profiting from Lowe’s assist. And for the remaining part of the game, no goal was recorded as Cook’s men who have now won their last three games.

DR Congo forward Elias Kachunga replaced Lewis O'Brien on the hour mark for Huddersfield Town. The game was the 28-year-old’s 31st of the season with two goals to his credit.

Benin Republic international Steve Mounie and 's Herbert Bockhorn were not listed for the encounter at the Kirklees Stadium.

Captain Sam Morsy was on parade from start to finish for the Latics, with Cote d'Ivoire's Cedric Kipre not available for the match as well as ’s Balogun.

The Super Eagles defender struggled for game time since teaming up with the Seagulls in 2018 from German club 05, featuring in only 12 games across all competitions.

In his quest to enjoy more action and reignite his career, he completed a loan switch to the Championship side on Transfer Deadline Day.

He went on social media to commend his team for their well-deserved win: "Well done lads, started right where we left off," he tweeted.

Wigan are now 17th in the Championship log having accrued 44 points from 38 games – they host in their next outing on Saturday, while 20th placed Huddersfield Town square up against promotion-chasing on Sunday.