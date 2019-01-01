Bale puts transfer saga aside to set up Real Madrid's first goal of the season

It's the eighth time Bale had been involved in a goal against Celta in just nine games against the team from Spain’s northwest coast

Gareth Bale put the confusion surrounding his future to one side on Saturday when he set up ’s opening goal against in .

The game at the Bernabeu was just 12 minutes old when the international bamboozled his marker to spit a shot across goal that was turned home at the far post by Karim Benzema.

The assist was the eighth time Bale had been involved in a goal against Celta in just nine games against the team from ’s northwest coast, having scored six and assisted twice since arriving in La Liga in 2013.

Real, who are beginning their first full season under the charge of Zinedine Zidane after he returned to the club for his second spell in March, survived a disallowed goal from the visitors’ Brais Mendes to hold onto their lead at half time.

Bale missed much of Real’s pre-season before coming on as a substitute in Sunday's penalty shootout defeat to , a game that finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

He almost joined Chinese side Jiangsu Suning last month before the move collapsed, with Real reportedly eager to claim a transfer fee for a player that cost them a world-record sum just six years ago.

Zidane is adamant both Bale and fellow fringe player James Rodriguez can consider themselves part of the squad, though he did little to clarify the future of either.

"James and Bale are players of the squad," Zidane told reporters after the match in Rome. "They are both registered, but anything can happen and I, as a coach of Real Madrid, must count on them.

"I count on them 100 per cent. James has not been summoned [to the squad recently], but this can change. Even before the end of the transfer window, everything can happen."

Real are looking to win their first La Liga title since 2017 when Zidane’s team overpowered to take first place.

Last term was an unmitigated disaster by the club’s standards, spending much of the first half of the season flailing in midtable under the doomed reign of former coach Julen Lopetegui.

They crashed out of the at the last-16 stage to , a defeat that saw Lopetegui’s replacement Santiago Solari dismissed to permit the return of Zidane, three-time winner of Europe’s top prize during his first stint on the Madrid bench.