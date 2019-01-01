Bale missing from Real Madrid squad amid reports Zidane wants him sold

The Welshman has been dropped for a second successive league game as rumours swirl about his future

Gareth Bale has been left out of 's squad to face in their penultimate game of the season amidst reports head coach Zinedine Zidane wants him sold.

The Welshman has been dropped for the second league game running after missing the 3-2 victory over .

His relationship with both Los Blancos fans and his manager appear to be beyond repair and the Frenchman has made his feelings about the player clear by snubbing him for a second successive fixture.

Bale's performance in the 1-0 defeat against saw him come in for a great deal of criticism and it's possible that that will be his final appearance for the club.

However, Real Madrid have yet to receive any concrete offers for Bale, whose injury record, age and staggering wages are putting potential suitors off.

Additionally, the forward's contract has three seasons left to run and the 29-year-old's agent - Johnathan Barnett - has accused Zidane of trying to force his client out of the club and not valuing his abilities highly enough, insisting that Bale is happy to see out the remainder of his deal at the Bernabeu.

Zidane has refused to respond to Barnett's comments when they were put to him at a news conference, saying: "No, I don't want to answer. I'm the coach of Real Madrid and [Barnett] does his job."

"I have to think about the game, playing well, that's what worries me. I won't tell you anything about [the conversation]. Private conversations are private.

"It's what I have to do with all of the players, but it stays internal. With the players I talk about other things, not just their futures."

Los Blancos have suffered a poor season and sit third, six points behind local rivals in second and 15 points off title-winning .

As a result, both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were dismissed and Zidane was reinstated to oversee a major squad overhaul.

Bale's potential departure would make room for forward Eden Hazard, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Spanish capital.