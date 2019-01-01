Live Scores
Bakary Sako breaks West Brom duck in Wigan Athletic win

The Mali international scored the only goal that helped Darren Moore's men see off their league rivals in the competition

Bakary Sako opened his goal account for West Bromwich Albion with his match-winning goal that gave his team a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

The 30-year-old broke the deadlock at the Hawthorns with a 31st-minute header that shot the hosts to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The goal came as a relief for Sako who has struggled for regular playing time in Darren Moore's squad since his summer arrival as a free agent.

The Mali forward played for entire 90 minutes - his fourth appearance of the season across all competitions.

He will hope to build on the goalscoring form when they welcome Norwich City for their next Championship outing on January 12.

