Bakambu helps Beijing Guoan qualify for AFC Champions League

The DR Congo forward helped the Imperial Guards end 2019 on a winning note as they narrowly missed out on the league crown

Cedric Bakambu helped Beijing Guoan qualify for the 2020 AFC after they finished the 2019 Chinese season as runners-up.

The 28-year-old was in action as Bruno Genesio's men defeated Shandong Luneng 3-2 in their final league fixture on Sunday.

Bakambu ended the campaign with 10 goals n 16 games as goals from Zhang Yunning, Renato Augusto and Wang Ziming secured maximum points for the hosts in the five-goal thriller.

The DR Congo international was later replaced in the 84th minute as Beijing Guoan finished the campaign with 70 points from 30 matches, two points behind league champions Guangzhou Evergrande.