Bafana Bafana will improve if more South Africans play overseas - Gift Links

Having made his debut for South Africa last year, he stressed the importance of playing abroad after joining nine-time Danish Cup winners

After securing a transfer to AGF Aarhus, former winger Gift Links has urged South African youngsters to move to Europe.

The 20-year-old attacker completed his move to the Danish SuperLiga side a few days before the recent transfer window closed.

Links described his move to the Danish Cup champions as “a dream come true”.

“I’m happy with this opportunity, it is every player’s dream to play overseas,” Links told the Daily Sun.

“I had the best time with Cape Town City. I’m where I am today because of them.

“They always pushed me and gave me all the support I needed to succeed.

“I couldn’t do this without them. But this is football, I needed to grow as a player and strongly believe this is a great opportunity."

Links is in his second spell abroad, having played for Egyptian Premier League club Pyramids FC in 2018 before returning home to join City later that year.

The under-23 international explained fellow young players should embrace opportunities to move abroad.

“The more young players we have plying their trade overseas, the better. I believe it will benefit us as a country in the long run,” Links added.

Article continues below

“If the younger generation of players, myself included, go abroad we’ll improve our national teams.

“A lot of young players are starting to get out of their comfort zone and are prioritising moves to the top leagues in the world.”

Links will be hoping to emulate Siyabonga Nomvete and Benedict Vilakazi, who both won the Danish SuperLiga title during their spells with AB Aalborg.