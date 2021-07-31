Bafana Bafana star Tau nets stunning goal in Brighton and Hove Albion win

The speedy attacker will be hoping that his beautiful goal bodes well for more game time at the Seagulls

South Africa international Percy Tau scored a stunning goal for Brighton and Hove Albion in a pre-season match on Saturday.

The left-footed attacker was on the score sheet as the Seagulls claimed a 3-1 with over English Championship outfit Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Tau went on a mazy run before dribbling past a defender and he fired into the far corner to extend his side's lead and it proved to be the final goal of the match.

The first of many? 😏



What a goal, @PercyMuziTau22! ⚡️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AUCG5grZfq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 31, 2021

It is the former 27-year-old player's first goal for the Seagulls, who signed him from Mamelodi Sundowns in August 2018 before spending some time with Belgian clubs Royale Union Saint Gilloise, Club Brugge, and RSC Anderlecht on loan.

Tau's teammate Aaron Connolly opened the scoring to hand Brighton the lead against Luton and Enock Mwepu doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes before half-time.

However, Luton managed to pull one back through Harry Cornick just before half-time and Brighton were leading 2-1 at the interval.

46': The second half has started with a host of Albion substitutes... [1-2] 🔵⚪️ #BHAFC



OFF: Sanchez, Veltman, Moder, Connolly, Maupay.

ON: Steele, Karbownik, Alzate, Tau, Andone. pic.twitter.com/B3avaR7OJB — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 31, 2021

Brighton manager Graeme Potter introduced Tau prior to the start of the second-half and the Witbank-born attacker went off to kill off the match with a well-taken goal.

Tau will be hoping that his beautiful goal bodes well for more game time at the Premier League club with the 2021/22 set to start next month.

The Seagulls will take on Spanish La Liga side Getafe in their final pre-season friendly match on August 7, before they face Burnley in their opening Premier League game of the new season on August 14.