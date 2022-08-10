Back to school essentials: The best sales and everything your child needs from backpacks to PE kits

All the best ongoing sales from Amazon, adidas, Nike and more

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The start of the new school year is just around the corner and the back to school sales are already underway. Not every retailer has an exclusive back-to-school sale - however, many are still in the midst of their Summer sale, meaning you can still pick up a bargain. So whether you're after classroom supplies like a pencil case or stationery set, or new PE accessories like a kit bag or trainers, now is the perfect time to grab a bargain.

We've rounded up the best back to schools sales, alongside some standout individual items.

Back to school sales

Amazon: No specific back to school sale but stationery can be found with up to 60% off

adidas: 30% off full price and 20% off outlet items using the code SCHOOL

Decathlon: You can still save up to 50% on their Summer sale

JD Sports: Up to 50% Off with an extra 20% Off with the code EXTRA20

Nike: Ongoing sale, plus you can sign up for a free Nike membership and never pay for delivery or returns

Paperchase: 3-for-2 on a huge selection of stationery

Puma: 20% off all items by using the code EXTRA20

Reebok: 30% off full price and 20% off outlet items using the code SCHOOL

Ryman: Huge back to school savings across a range of products

Sports Direct: No specific back to school sale, but save up to 70% in their Summer sale

Waterstones: Up to 25% off the price of preschool and primary school study guides

WHSmith: Half price on student essentials and 3-for-2 on a selection of stationery

Shop the best back to school deals:

adicolor classic backpack

adidas

This backpack gives you everything you'd want from a school bag, all while sporting the classic adidas logo for that extra assurance of quality. It would already be a bargain at the reduced price of £20.00, but with the code SCHOOL, you can save an additional 20%.

Get it from adidas for £16.00

Lee Cooper backpack

Sports Direct

If you're after a no-fuss, simple school bag at a bargain price, look no further than this Lee Cooper backpack, currently on sale with a whopping 65% off. There are four colour options to choose from, each with adjustable shoulder straps and a front zip pocket. Not bad for under £7.00.

Get it from Sports Direct for £6.99

Ligra 7 indoor shoes

adidas

Simply put, the Ligra 7 indoor shoes are the best all-around gym trainers available for children. With adidas currently offering a massive 30% of all full-priced items, you can grab these at an unbeatable price.

Get them from adidas for £26.60

adidas Copa Sense.3 Firm Ground boots

adidas

If your child is playing football or rugby on an outdoor pitch, they will need studded boots. Made with a stretchy collar for easy entry, the adidas Copa Sense.3 is a pair of junior boots that won't break the bank. Remember to use the code SCHOOL at checkout.

Get them from adidas for £31.50

Puma Pro Training boot bag

Puma

The last thing you need is muddy boots messing up the rest of your child's kit bag, resulting in even more cleaning. Investing in a proper boot bag, like this tidy option from Puma, is a timesaver you'll be thankful for.

Get it from Sports Direct for £6.99

Sondico junior football socks

Sports Direct

As much as we appreciate a good pair of football socks, they don't have to be anything fancy at a junior level. These socks will do the job nicely, and what's more, they're available in a dozen colours. You can also pick up to two pairs for £4.00 in the Sports Direct sale.

Get them from Sports Direct for £2.49

Sondico Aerolite shin guards

Sports Direct

Worried about your child injuring themselves from a stray tackle on the pitch? These highly rated shin guards from Sondico will give you peace of mind while allowing the wearer to shine on the pitch.

Get them from Sports Direct for £7.49

Nike Brasilia training duffel bag

Sports Direct

When it comes to training bags, some features are non-negotiable - plenty of storage space for your gear, adjustable straps for easy carrying, and durability so it can take carrying heavy loads. The Nike Brasilia excels at all these.

Get it from Sports Direct for £20.00

CHEPULA drawstring gym bag

Amazon

This drawstring bag is currently available at half its regular price. It's waterproof, machine washable, and lightweight, making it perfect for swimming kits. Looking for more than one? You can also get a 2-pack for just £9.86

Get it from Amazon for £6.38

Ion8 leak-proof kids' water bottle

Amazon

We recently named the adult-sized version of the Ion8 the best water bottle to buy in 2022. From its flip-top lid to its leak-proof abilities, the junior version offers all the features of its adult counterpart while being the perfect size to fit in a lunchbox.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99

adidas Foundation lunch bag

adidas

This insulated lunch bag gives you everything you'd want from a lunch bag with added style thanks to its adidas branding. Also setting it apart from other lunch bags is an exterior clip and extra outside pocket.

Get it from Amazon for £24.06

CICIMELON pencil case

Amazon

The best pencil case currently on the market is this effort from stationary brand CICIMELON. Its unique shape and abundance of compartments allow it to hold calculators, rulers and up to 50 pens. There's a reason it's rated 4.7 stars after over 6,000 reviews.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

Pringles pencil case

Amazon

If you're after a more retro vibe, you can pick up a classic Pringle tube-shaped pencil case from Amazon at a discounted price. What they lack in modern features, they make up for in kitsch.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

Helix Oxford maths set

Ryman

The Helix Oxford maths set does exactly what it says on its literal tin - it provides every tool you'll ever need for school-level maths. It's available with over 50% off at Ryman, which is having a must-see sale on 100s of stationery products.

Get it from Ryman for £2.29

BiC Cristal original ballpoint pens (10 pack)

Amazon

These BiC ballpoint pens are also available for less than half their usual price. The pack contains four blue, two red, two green and two black pens - every colour a child could reasonably need.

Get them from Amazon for £1.50

Casio FX-83GTX scientific calculator

Amazon

Back to school sales offer the perfect opportunity to pick up a scientific calculator at a bargain price. You can currently grab this math teacher-approved calculator with 25% off at Amazon.

Get it from Amazon for £11.24