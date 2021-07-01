Baah: Ghana target and Watford signing raring to go in Premier League

The 18-year-old opens up on his transfer to The Hornets and his excitement of playing in the Premier League

New Watford acquisition Kwadwo Baah is eager to get his Premier League career started as he moves on to the next stage of his career.

The 18-year-old completed a move from lower division side Rochdale in May, signing a deal that keeps him at Vicarage Road until 2026.

The transfer came only a few months after he saw an earlier proposed transfer to Manchester City fall through at the last hour.

“I’ve got great people around me so I wasn’t too involved with all the transfer rumours,” Baah told his new club's official website.

“I just put my head down and focused on what I had to do at Rochdale until the end of the season and then made my decision.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but the people around me guided me here so they know what is best for me. I’m very grateful and I’m ready to start here."

Last season, Baah made 30 appearances for Rochdale in League One, making the starting XI on 13 occasions, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

His strike against Charlton won the Goal of the Month award.

"You can have all the ability in the world, be the best player in your team or school, but mentality takes you forward,” said Baah.

“Being the best-behaved really shows that you want to be here and want to be the best you can. Without good behaviour I don’t think you can go far.

“League One is a very physical league so you have to mentally adapt to that. It makes you become a man, so taking my experiences from League One I think can benefit me in the Premier League.”

Baah was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents but moved to England at a young age, consequently, he is eligible to represent either nation at international level.

At the moment though, he is an England U18 international, making his debut against Wales in March.

The Ghana Football Association, meanwhile, have penciled him down among their England-born targets for a switch of international allegiance, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.