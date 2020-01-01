Satiananthan didn't do well, but didn't do poorly either, says Johan

Selangor secretary-general Johan Kamal offers two reasons for the seemingly poor start to the season experienced yet again by the club.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

The Malaysian competitions' suspension due to the Covid-19 outbreak came perhaps at an opprtune time for the Red Giants.

Despite recording a hard-fought away win over in their first match, they next were held to a draw at home by , gave away their lead twice to draw against ten-man FC, and were thumped by then winless .

Their fans predictably became outraged over the questionable performance, which saw the team concede seven goals in four matches. Worse still, after the match against Perak head coach B. Satiananthan noted that he had been racially abused by a few of their own fans, to which the fanbase responded with accusations that he was making excuses for his poor decisions.

But before their struggles could play out any further, the competitions suspension was announced and the Malaysian government implemented a nationwide movement restriction order, putting a halt to all footballing activities.

were handed a timely reprieve from their difficulties, while the fans' ire abated.

According to association secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, two factors have contributed to the seemingly poor start to the season undergone by the team; their poor form and the fixtures.

"One element that people always underestimates in football is form. There are times when even great players have a dip in their form, and it's not because they are losing focus or anything like that. Selangor are going through that phase, similar to what happened in the beginning of the previous season. It's not fair to say that they are not working hard because everyone, the players and the coach, has been working hard.

"On the side of the club management, as long as they are doing their best, they are committed to the cause, then we are supportive of them. They need to do better and this is something that they are fully aware of. I hope they rediscover their form soon.

"Our first four games were not the easiest; the first four games were against big teams who can pull off surprises even when they are not playing well, big teams who can win even when they play badly. Of all the 12 teams [in the Super League], we had the hardest start.

"I think the coach has done his best in these four matches. He didn't do well, but he didn't do badly also, as we are doing better than we did last season. He knows the expectations, targets, and he knows that his charges and staff need to buck up. I am confident that our situation will improve under Satiananthan this season. Just wait and see in our next three, four games," explained the team official in a telephone call with Goal.

