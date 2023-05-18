AZ vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between AZ and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will lock horns with AZ in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday evening.

The Hammers have a 2-1 lead in their heading into this fixture courtesy of their victory at the London Stadium last week. Although AZ drew first blood in the 41st minute, with a long-ranger from Tijani Reijnders bulging the net, West Ham turned on the heat in the final 25 minutes and scored twice, through Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio.

However, Pascal Jansen's troops thrashed FC Emmen in the Eredivisie on Sunday and will take the pitch with their morale boosted. Moreover, in the quarter-finals, they had overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Fiorentina and will draw confidence from that victory.

Meanwhile, David Moyes will be determined to protect the lead to keep their hopes of winning the tournament alive, as it would end the club's 43-year wait for silverware and be the first trophy of his managerial career. After a disappointing Premier League campaign, a Conference League victory would be something to cheer for the fans while it could also potentially save Moyes from being sacked.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AZ vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar.

The Europa Conference League semi-final between AZ and West Ham is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the AFAS Stadio. The game will kick off at 8 pm BST.

How to watch AZ vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 and will be available to stream live online through the BT Sport app & website.

Team news & squads

AZ team news

AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Sem Westerveld and defender Bruno Martins Indi are unavailable for the clash with knee and hip injuries, respectively.

However, Dani de Wit and Jesper Karlsson have recovered from their respective injuries and should be part of the matchday squad. Whereas, Milos Kerkez, the Hungarian left-back, is available for selection after he missed the first leg due to suspension.

AZ possible XI: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Reijnders; Odgaard, Mijnans, Van Brederode; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Verhulst Defenders: Hatzidiakos, Sugawara, Dekker, Vanheusden, de Wit, Beukema, Kerkez Midfielders: Reijnders, Clasie, Mihailovic, Mijnans, Bazoer, Buurmeester, De Wit Forwards: Odgaard, Pavlidis, Barasi, Karlsson, Brederode, Poku, Lahdo

West Ham team news

Moyes rested several key players against Brentford on Sunday including Benrahma, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Kurt Zouma, who should all return to the starting line-up.

However, they are going to miss Gianluca Scamacca who is recovering from a knee surgery, whereas Vladimir Coufal remains doubtful after he recently returned to light training from a hamstring injury.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

The first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final was their very first meeting between the two teams.

Date Match Competition May 11, 2023 West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar Europa Conference League

Useful links