AZ U19 vs Real Madrid U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League quarter-final

How to watch and stream AZ U19 against Real Madrid U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

The U19 sides of AZ and Real Madrid will lock horns in a UEFA Youth League quarter-final clash at the AFAS Training Complex on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will be looking to repeat their 2019-20 UEFA Youth League triumph and they are three steps away from that achievement.

They will be up against AZ, who beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Round-of-16 and will fancy their chances against the Spanish giants.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and stream live online.

AZ U19 vs Real Madrid U19 date & kick-off time

Game: AZ U19 vs Real Madrid U19 Date: March 15, 2023 Kick-off: 1pm GMT Venue: AFAS Training Complex

How to watch AZ U19 vs Real Madrid U19 on TV & live stream online

The game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) but UEFA.tv is the streaming option.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A UEFA.tv

AZ U19 team news & squad

AZ U19 boss Jan Sierksma has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of his team's clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Mexx Meerdink is among the top scorers in the competition with six goals to his name so far and he will be looking to add to his tally when his team takes on Real Madrid.

He told the club website: "It is fantastic that we are in the last eight, but we now want to continue and also qualify for the last four.”

AZ U19 possible XI: Owusu-Oduro; Van Aken, Stam, Schouten, Beukers; Smit, Kwakman; Addai, Kerssens, Poku; Meerdink

Position Players Goalkeepers Owusu-Oduro, Kuijsten Defenders Van Aken, Stam, Beukers, Mastoras, Esajas, Olofsson Midfielders De Jong, Schouten, Smit, Kwakman, Kerssens, Kalisvaart Forwards Meerdink, Poku, Addai, Daal, Gerold

Real Madrid U19 team news & squad

Real Madrid have not reported any injury issues ahead of their quarter-final clash against AZ. Their midfield pair of Nico Paz and Cesar Palacios have scored five goals each in the competition so far and will be lining up in the centre of the pitch again.

Real Madrid U19 possible XI: Sunico; Tobias, Camero, Serrano, Obrador; Paz, Chema, Palacios; Lancha, Bravo, Gonzalo