AZ’s ‘Lul’ is in the firing line: ‘That is, of course, unacceptable.’

Maarten Wijffels is baffled by AZ striker Ro-Zangelo Daal. The veteran journalist explained his confusion on Friday’s AD Voetbal podcast.

Leeroy Echteld had intended to include the winger in the starting XI for the Conference League quarter-final against Shakhtar Donetsk, a game AZ ultimately lost 3-0.

However, the 22-year-old striker was late, and therefore had to settle for a place on the bench. Ibrahim Sadiq started as a left winger for the Alkmaar side in the Conference League quarter-final.

Wijffels is livid: “I’ve jotted down two things: Daal, you idiot. And: all focus on the cup final.”

He doubts the Alkmaarders can overturn this deficit at the AFAS Stadion. Wijffels insists Daal, in particular, must look in the mirror.

Wijffels adds that AZ actually looked more dangerous once Daal entered the fray as a substitute. “That’s why: Daal, you idiot. It’s crystal clear. Sven Mijnans said as much on camera afterwards. How can you be late on a match day like this?”

“That is, of course, unacceptable,” he added. “Mijnans also indicated that they had discussed it. Daal has more to offer than Sadiq; that’s clear on the flanks. AZ could have done with that in the first half,” Wijffels concluded.