AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: with 11/4 goalscorer bet tipped for Europa League Clash

Our betting expert bring his AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, with a convincing Hammer’s victory and in-form goalscorer is tipped

AZ Alkmaar's tie with West Ham is finely balanced after last Thursday's fascinating contest at the London Stadium where the Hammers came from a goal behind to clinch a 2-1 victory.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham Betting Tips

West Ham draw no bet @ 5/6 with bet365

West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365

Said Benrahma to score any time @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

AZ Alkmaar's tie with West Ham is finely balanced after last Thursday's fascinating contest at the London Stadium where the Hammers came from a goal behind to clinch a 2-1 victory.

It has been a strange season for West Ham, who have excelled in Europe and generally struggled in the Premier League.

AZ are fourth in the Eredivisie and are more used to winning games, but they need a response after a poor second-half performance in the opening leg.

Penalty box prowess could give West Ham the edge

AZ Alkmaar bossed the possession statistics in last Thursday's first leg, carving out a 57 per cent share, but West Ham looked the more threatening side and a similar pattern could unfold in the return match at AFAS Stadion.

West Ham got off to the worst possible start in the tie when Alphonse Areola was surprisingly beaten by Tijjani Reijnders' speculative shot.

The mood in the stadium soon became nervous and the Hammers needed some time to clear their heads.

However, West Ham were much the better side after half-time and finished worthy victors after winning the shot count 18 to eight and showing a more clinical edge in the penalty box.

AZ are now the ones having to play catch up and that puts them in a difficult situation.

They have won all of their five Europa Conference League home matches, including an eyecatching 2-1 success over Lazio in the round of 16.

However, West Ham have not lost on their Europa Conference League travels.

The Premier League side look likelier winners and appeal at 5/6 in the draw no bet market.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham Bet 1: West Ham draw no bet @ 5/6 with bet365

Open affair could generate a high-scoring outcome

West Ham have looked a potent force in the Europa Conference League, scoring 32 goals in 13 matches, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last three and may struggle to shut out AZ in the second leg.

AZ played some patient football at the London Stadium without creating a bunch of clear-cut chances.

However, Pascal Jansen's side usually play with a greater intent and intensity in home games and are used to finding the net.

In AZ's 25 home matches this season there has only been one occasion, last month's 1-0 loss to Sparta Rotterdam, when they failed to find the net.

However, they are not used to coming up against players of Premier League quality and may find themselves outgunned by a superior West Ham strikeforce.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham Bet 2: West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365

Speedy Said could do damage

Said Benrahma was the pick of the West Ham attackers in the first leg and looks the most likely to open the second-leg scoring.

The Algerian has not always been a favourite of David Moyes, but his end product has been improving.

Benrahma has scored in two of West Ham's last three matches and his pace and trickery mark him down as a major threat to Alkmaar, who might have to take a few risks in search of a route back into the tie.

Michail Antonio tops West Ham's Europa Conference League scoring charts with six goals, but he may have to play second fiddle to Benrahma, who looks a tempting 11/4 shot to score any time.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham Bet 3: Said Benrahma to score any time @ 11/4 with bet365