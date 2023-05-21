Auxerre vs PSG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they play Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three home games against PSG in the top flight and will hope to repeat their performance as they are fighting to stave off relegation.

Auzerre are currently placed in the 16th spot and are just one point ahead of Nantes. They have lost all four of their games against a team in Ligue 1’s top three this season, including a 5-0 loss against the Parisiens in the reverse fixture, which does not bode well for them.

Meanwhile, PSG will be confident to get the three points after putting five past Ajaccio in their previous game. They have 13 away wins this season in Ligue 1 (D1 L3), with only Napoli (14) enjoying more in the big-five European leagues this term.

With three matches to go, they are six points ahead of second-placed Lens and a victory at Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps will further propel them towards the league title.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Auxerre vs PSG kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

The Ligue 1 game between PSG and Auxerre will be played on Sunday, May 21 at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, with kick-off at 7:45 BST.

How to watch Auxerre vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 and available to stream live online through the BT Sport app/website.

Team news & squads

Auxerre team news

Auxerre will miss striker Nuno Da Costa as he is suffering from an adductor problem. However, striker M'Baye Niang could be back after he missed the previous fixture with illness.

He is the club's top scorer this season along with Costa and his presence will be crucial in Auxerre's quest for goals. The rest of the squad is fit and available.

Auxerre possible XI: Radu; Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M'Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Leon, De Percin, Cozzella. Defenders: I. Toure, Jubal, Pellenard, Jeanvier, bain, Mensah, Boto, Zedadka. Midfielders: Owusu, B. Toure, Raveloson, Camara, Bouekou, Massengo, Ruiz-Atil, Perrin, Sakhi, M'Changa, Autret, Danois Forwards: Hein, Sinayoko, Abline, Niang, Metsoko, Ousmane Camara.

PSG team news

Acraf Hakimi remains suspended after getting involved in a skirmish with Ajaccio's Thomas Mangani. Meanwhile, PSG have several players on the injury table like Neymar (ankle), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Nordi Mukiele (thigh), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), and Timothee Pembele (knee).

Warren Zaire-Emery will likely replace Hakimi while Hugo Ekitike should keep his place in a front-three along with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mouquet, Donnarumma, Rico Defenders: Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat, Bitshiabu Midfielders: Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Nhaga, Gharbi, Housni Forwards: Mbappe, Messi, Ekitike.

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five matches, PSG have won three times while Auxerre have won on one occasion.

Date Match Competition 13/11/2022 PSG 5-0 Auxerre Ligue 1 31/05/15 Auxerre 0-1 PSG Coupe de France 16/04/2012 Auxerre 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 04/12/2011 PSG 3-2 Auxerre Ligue 1 06/03/2011 Auxerre 1-0 PSG Ligue 1

Useful links