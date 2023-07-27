Australia Women vs Nigeria Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news

Australia and Nigeria will face off in a Group B match at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Australia are the favorites to win the match, having won their opening game of the tournament against the Republic of Ireland 1-0. Nigeria, on the other hand, drew their opening game against Canada 0-0.

The Australians were helped by a Stephanie Catley second-half penalty in their first game but this time around, they will be looking to make a stronger statement to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Australia vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Kick-off is at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Australia's star striker Sam Kerr is still out with a calf injury, and two other players, Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik, have been ruled out with concussions.

Despite these absences, Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson will hope that his team can comfortably deal with the Nigerian challenge.

Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Vine; Foord, Fowler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

Nigeria team news

Nigeria will have to do without the contribution of Abiodun, as she is scheduled to serve a one-match suspension due to her red card against Canada.

Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were previously suspended for the opening game following their dismissals in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals against Morocco. Nevertheless, for Thursday's match, there is a possibility that both players might be included in the starting lineup.

Nigeria predicted XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ayinde, Ucheibe; Onumonu, Payne, Ajibade; Oshoala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders: Plumptre, Ohale, Ogbonna, Ebi, Demehin, Imuran Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming, Awujo, Smith Forwards: Rose, Huitema, Viens, Sinclair, Prince, Leon, Lacasse

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2015 Australia 2-0 Nigeria Women's World Cup

