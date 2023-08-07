Australia Women vs Denmark Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will face Denmark in their Round-of-16 clash of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday at Stadium Australia. The co-hosts' defeat against Nigeria in the group stage is their only loss in the last five fixtures. They quickly bounced back with a win against Canada in their final group game, with Hayley Raso picking up a brace.

Denmark ended up with six points from their three group matches, the same tally as that of their opponents on Monday who were group toppers. However, they finished as runners-up in their group due to England's domination. It will be an interesting tie between two teams that have enough talent in their arsenal to come out victorious in this crucial knockout round.

Australia vs Denmark kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 11.30 am BST Venue: Stadium Australia

The game between Australia and Denmark will be played at Stadium Australia on Monday. Kick-off is at 11.30 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The Australia vs Denmark fixture will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Australia boss Tony Gustavsson might consider keeping the same lineup, following the team's convincing victory against Canada in their final group-stage match.

Although Sam Kerr was sidelined due to a calf issue during the group stage, the standout star for Australia could potentially make a return to the field as a substitute in Monday's match.

Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Van Egmond, Fowler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

Denmark team news

Having secured her first goal of the tournament earlier this week, Harder aims to build on her success as she takes on the role of the lead striker against Australia.

Stine Pedersen might find herself reinstated in the starting lineup after being among the substitutes during the triumph over Haiti.

Denmark predicted XI: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Madsen, Harder.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Larsen, Ostergaard Defenders: Gevitz, Stine Pedersen, Sevecke, S. Sorensen, Svava, Thogersen, Veje Midfielders: Hasbo, Holmgaard, Sofie Pederson, Kuhl, Snerle, N. Sorensen, Thomsen, Troelsgaard Forwards: Bruun, Gejl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2022 Denmark 1-3 Australia Friendly June 2021 Denmark 3-2 Australia Friendly March 2017 Australia 1-1 Denmark Algarve Cup June 1995 Denmark 5-0 Australia Women's World Cup

