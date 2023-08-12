How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tournament co-hosts Australia Women are pitted against European giants France Women in a quarter-final encounter at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Tony Gustavsson's Matildas will be looking to record their maiden semi-finals appearance at the tournament, while having made it to the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive time. Les Blues will be looking to better their fourth-placed finish in the 2011 edition.

Australia overcame Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 stage, whereas France downed Morocco 4-0 in a dominant display.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia France vs France Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am BST Venue: Suncorp Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and France is scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

It will kick off at 8 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Australia Women vs France Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Getty

Australia Women team news

Coming off the bench in the Denmark win, Chelsea star Sam Kerr is reportedly fit for her first start at the 2023 Women's World Cup after recovering from a calf injury.

Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord will continue to be part of the attack from the flanks, while the back four of Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy and Steph Catley should also remain the same.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

France Women team news

France boss Herve Renard may want to stick with Elisa De Almeida alongside Wendie Renard at center-back despite Maelle Lakrar being available for selection after missing the Morocco win due to a knock.

Kadidiatou Diani, who is just a goal behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa on five goals, will be looking to continue with her scoring feet at the tournament.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Le Sommer; Diani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Tounkara, Cascarino, Perisset Midfielders: Fazer, Toletti, Geyoro, Majri, Dali, Garrec Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Mateo, Asseyi, Feller, Becho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 14, 2023 Australia Women 1-0 France Women Friendlies Women Oct 5, 2018 France Women 2-0 Australia Women Friendlies Women Mar 7, 2014 Australia Women 2-3 France Women Cyprus Women's Cup Mar 6, 2013 France Women 0-2 Australia Women Friendlies Women

