Austin vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch the clash between Austin and Montreal live on TV or stream in the United Kingdom.

Austin FC is all set to take on CF Montreal in an MLS fixture at the Q2 Stadium this weekend in their second MLS game of the season as both teams look to get their campaigns jumpstarted with a win.



In Austin's opening match of the 2023 campaign, Saint Louis City upset Josh Wolff's team, winning 3-2 at the Q2 stadium thanks to a late goal from Brazilian attacker Joao Klauss.

They have another difficult test this weekend against a Montreal team that had a tremendous away record last season, as this is hardly the start Wolff will have anticipated.

Just like Austin, Hernan Losada's Montreal lost their opening game of the 2023 season, to Inter Miami by a score of 2-0. Four minutes before halftime, Serhiy Kryvtsov gave Miami the lead, and Shanyder Borgelin's goal in the 76th minute put an end to the game.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Austin FC vs CF Montreal date & kick-off time

Game: Austin FC vs CF Montreal Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 am GMT (Mar 5) Venue: Q2 Stadium

Where to watch Austin FC vs CF Montreal on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom and across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Austin FC team news and squad

Atlanta United do not have any injury concerns or suspensions and will have a full squad to choose from.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Vaisanen, Cascante, Kolmanic; Pereira, Wolff; Rigoni, Driussi, Fagundez; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Cascante, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Driussi, Fagundez, Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Finlay, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

CF Montreal team news and squad

The injury concern revolves around James Pantemis who was substituted at halftime in the last game, with a suspected arm injury.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Camacho, Miller; Herrera, Piette, Wanyama, Lappalainen; Saliba; Ibrahim, Quioto

