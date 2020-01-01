Aurier pays emotional tribute to murdered brother: ‘I’ll miss you like mad’

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back wore a shirt emblazoned with a tribute to his brother Christopher as Spurs drew on Sunday

Serge Aurier has paid an emotional tribute to his brother Christopher following the latter’s murder in earlier this month.

Posting on his Instagram handle after Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with on Sunday, Aurier revealed that he had been wearing a shirt emblazoned with his brother’s face and a tribute message underneath his Spurs kit.

Alongside the image, Aurier posted a verse from the Quran and also sent a message to his late sibling.

“May Allah accept our prayers and accept you in His kingdom of paradise,” Aurier wrote on his @TheCrazyChild93 handle. “I love you my little bro.

“I will miss you like mad,” he added. “We’ll take care of everything here, watch over us up there and rest in peace.”

African players such as Medhi Benatia, as well as Aurier’s teammates Eric Bailly, Franck Kessie and Serey Die commented on the right-back’s post, paying their respects to former player Christopher, who was signed to French fifth-division side Toulouse Rodeo.

The 26-year-old was fatally wounded in the early hours of July 13 when he suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach outside a nightclub in Toulouse.

Police were called after he was discovered by local residents, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

French authorities subsequently launched an investigation to find the culprits, with a suspect handing himself in to police a week ago.

While Tottenham invited Aurier to take compassionate leave, the defender played on during the final games of the season despite his loss.

Christopher’s death came in the aftermath of Spurs’ 2-1 victory over in the North London derby, but Aurier still featured in subsequent matches.

He played every minute of the victories over and , as well as the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

The West African ended the campaign with 33 appearances, of which 31 came from the start, and weighed in with five assists and one goal.

The wideman—who captains the Ivory Coast—signed for Toulouse in 2012 after beginning his career with Racing Club de Lens.

He won silverware aplenty at , and also won the with the Elephants.