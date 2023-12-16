Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to the WWK ARENA to lock horns against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Dortmund will come into Saturday's clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. Head coach Edin Terzic will hope that his side can build on their impressive midweek display as they look to get their Bundesliga campaign back on track after a four-game winless streak this weekend, as well as boost their standing in the process.

FC Augsburg have enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes since replacing head coach Enrico Maaßen with Jess Thorup, having won three and drawn three of their past seven games under the Danish manager. However, their impressive six-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga was brought to an abrupt end last weekend as they suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road to Werder Bremen.

Augsburg vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm GMT Venue: WWK Arena

How to watch Augsburg vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the streaming platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Augsburg team news

Former West Ham United defender Reece Oxford remains unavailable due to long COVID, while Raphael Framberger (knee), Dion Beljo (ankle), and Iago (thigh) all remain sidelined with injuries. Robert Gumny returned from illness to feature off the bench last weekend, and the Poland international is in line to replace Kevin Mbabu at right-back.

Augsburg possible XI: Dahmen; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Rexhbecaj, Dorsch; Jensen, Demirovic, Vargas; Tietz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Koubek, Lubik Defenders: Gumny, Tanganga, Mbabu, Colina, Pfeiffer, Oxford, Iago, Uduokhai, Gouweleeuw, Pedersen, Winther, Bauer, Zehnter, Framberger Midfielders: Vargas, Engels, Okugawa, Dorsch, Maier, Jensen, Rexhbecaj, Breithaupt, Komur, Kaube Forwards: Beljo, Demirović, Mbuku, Tietz, Michel, Cardona

Dortmund team news

Youssoufa Moukoko (hamstring), Sebastien Haller (knee), Julien Duranville (thigh), Felix Nmecha (hip) and Julian Ryerson (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Mats Hummels will serve a one-match ban this weekend. On the plus side, right-back Marius Wolf has recovered from an ankle issue and may start at the expense of Thomas Meunier.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can; Reus, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Fullkrug

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/5/23 Augsburg 0-3 Dortmund Bundesliga 22/1/23 Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg Bundesliga 27/2/22 Augsburg 1-1 Dortmund Bundesliga 2/10/21 Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg Bundesliga 30/1/21 Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg Bundesliga

