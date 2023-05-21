Augsburg vs Dortmund: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to leapfrog Bundesliga log leaders Bayern when they travel to WWK Arena to take on Augsburg on Sunday.
Dortmund responded to their two-goal draw against Bochum with 6-0 and 5-2 wins over Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively, in order to keep themselves in the title race heading into the business end of the season.
Meanwhile, the hosts would need a win to keep things in their own hands than depend on other teams' results for their safety from relegation. Augsburg enter this tie on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bochum.
Augsburg vs Dortmund kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|WWK Arena
The Bundesliga game between Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for May 21, 2023, at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Augsburg vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available on Sky Sports Football and streamed live online through the Sky Sports app.
Team news & squads
Augsburg team news
Robert Gumny is suspended for tie due to accumulation of bookings.
There is also a huge injury list at the club, with Arne Maier, Ruben Vargas, Julian Baumgartlinger, Iago, Reece Oxford, Rafal Gikiewicz, Andre Hahn and Tobias Strobl all ruled out for BVB's visit.
One among Irvin Cardona and Daniel Caligiuri should replace Maier at right wing-back, with the rest of the XI to more or less look the same.
Augsburg possible XI: Koubek; Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai; Caligiuri, Dorsch, Rexhbecaj, Pedersen; Berisha, Beljo, Demirovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Koubek, Klein, Leneis
|Defenders:
|Uduokhai, Gouweleeuw, Bauer, Pederson, Colina, Zehnter
|Midfielders:
|Dorsch, Veiga, Rexhbecaj, Engels, Jensen, Komur, Mbuku, Bazee, Caligiuri
|Forwards:
|Demirovic, Berisha, Beljo, Yeboah, Cardona
Dortmund team news
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Soumaila Coulibaly, Thomas Meunier and Julien Duranville are out injured, while Jude Bellingham is expected to recover from a minor knock.
Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also likely to be name a similar squad to the one that emerged triumphant against M'gladbach, with Sebastien Haller leading the line of attack.
Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Bellingham, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Haller.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey, Passlack
|Midfielders:
|Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen
|Forwards:
|Haller, Moukoko, Modeste
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 22, 2023
|Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg
|Bundesliga
|February 27, 2022
|Augsburg 1-1 Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|October 2, 2021
|Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg
|Bundesliga
|January 30, 2021
|Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg
|Bundesliga
|September 26, 2020
|Augsburg 2-0 Dortmund
|Bundesliga