Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star extends amazing scoring record

Thanks to his double against Everton, the Gabon international has scored more goals on Sunday than any other days of the week

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net twice to help to a 3-2 win over at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Carlo Ancelotti’s men an early lead, however, the hosts clawed back to earn maximum points.

In the process, Aubameyang extended his inspiring run of scoring more Premier League goals on Sundays.

He has been directly involved in 38 goals in 38 English top-flight outings on Sundays, (32 goals, 6 assists), compared to 17 goals in 36 games on all other days of the week.

Overall, the ex- man now boasts of 49 goals in 74 English elite division outings.

Following Sunday's double Aubameyang is now joint-top scorer with ’s Jammie Vardy with 17 goals so far.

The 30-year-old would be aiming to get among the scorers when Mikel Arteta’s men welcome Olympiacos in Thursday’s Last 32 second leg.

Alexandre Lacazette’s 81st-minute strike settled the first leg played at the Karaiskakis Stadium.