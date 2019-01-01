Live Scores
African All Stars

Aubameyang scores, Iwobi missing as Arsenal secure crucial win against Valencia

Comments()
Getty Images
The Gunners bounced from a goal deficit to secure a first-leg advantage over the Oranges in London
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got a goal and an assist as Arsenal silenced Valencia 3-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Mouctar Diakhaby handed the Spanish side an early lead at Emirates Stadium but the Gunners levelled matters 14 minutes later through Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman put the Gunners ahead seven minutes later before Aubameyang handed Unai Emery’s men a solid first leg advantage with his late minute effort.

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi and Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny were unused substitutes as Arsenal need just a draw to reach the Europa League final.

Editors' Picks

The duo would be hoping to play a part when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion in the penultimate Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Close