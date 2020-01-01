Aubameyang names Brazil great as favourite player...and it's not Ronaldinho

The Arsenal and Gabon forward has named two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo as his favourite player of all time

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that Brazilian legend Ronaldo was and still is his favourite footballer.



Ronaldo, now a majority owner at , is often listed among the best players to ever grace the beautiful game, with his exploits for , , Milan and .



Apart from winning two Fifa World Cup titles, the forward boasts of numerous individual accolades, including two Ballon d'Or awards and three World Player of the Year crowns.



Reacting to questions from fans as part of the Gunners’ online home learning activities, the 30-year-old named El Fenomeno as his favourite player ever.



“My favourite car is the Lamborghini Aventador. My favourite player was and will always be Ronaldo and yes I’ve got one of my cards, I mean my sons got them all,” tweeted Aubameyang.

My favourite car is the Lamborghini aventador

My favourite player was and will always be (Ronaldo 🇧🇷) and yes i’ve got one of my card i mean my sons got them all 😂😂🙏🏽 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) May 1, 2020

Before the coronavirus pandemic put the English Premier League on a hiatus, the ex- man contributed 17 goals in 26 league outings to lead the goalscorer’s chart ahead of Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah.He has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with his contract due to expire next year.Currently, Mikel Arteta’s men are ninth in the English top-flight log have accrued 40 points from 28 games.