Atsu’s extra-time assist sends Newcastle United into FA Cup fifth round

The Ghana international came on as a fourth substitute and played a decisive role in the goal that sent the Magpies through

Christian Atsu was an effective fourth substitute in extra-time after providing the assist that sealed a 3-2 fourth round replay win for over Oxford United on Tuesday.

Both sides played out a goalless draw in the earlier fixture at St James' Park, but the Magpies took charge here after establishing a 2-0 lead in the opening half hour thanks to Sean Longstaff and Joelinton.

Oxford didn't give up and equalised through late strikes from Liam Kelly and Nathan Holland.

102' Change for Newcastle as Christian Atsu replaces Nabil Bentaleb.



Next up was the extra 30 minutes to decide a winner. Magpies boss Steve Bruce had already used up all his three substitutes, but exercised the option of a fourth, bringing on Atsu for new recruit Nabil Bentaleb in the 102nd minute.

With a penalty shootout looming, Atsu created the decisive moment with four minutes left on the clock, his pass finding Allan Saint-Maximin who made a brilliant forward run before rifling in a powerful shot just outside the 18 yard area.

It was Atsu’s second assist in the FA Cup this season and his fifth in all competitions, maintaining his place as the Magpie with most competitive assists this term.

Newcastle will make a trip to the Hawthorns on March 5 when they take on Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion in the fifth round.