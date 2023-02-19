Atletico vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico against Athletic Club on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Athletic Club in La Liga on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league matches and are currently fourth on the league table with 39 points from 21 matches.

Athletic Club have also won three out of their last four matches and qualified for the Copa del Rey semi-final by beating Valencia. Three points on Sunday will help them close the gap on Atletico to three points and keep them in the race for a Champions League spot.

Which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Atletico vs Athletic Club : Date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico vs Athletic Club Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Where to watch Atletico vs Athletic Club on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay website.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports Viaplay website, LaLigaTV US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

Athletic Club team news and squad

Ander Herrera and Inigo Martinez continue to remain out of action due to injuries while Yuri Berchiche is back from suspension and is available for selection.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue; Zarraga, Vesga; N Williams, Sancet, I Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers Simon, Agirrezabala, Iru Defenders Alvarez, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Balenziaga, Lekue, Capa, Marcos Midfielders Vesga, Vensedor, Zarraga, Garcia, Sancet, Muniain Forwards Berenguer, Morcillo, N. Williams, I. Williams, Garcia, Guruzeta

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

There are no injury concerns in Diego Simeone's side but Stefan Savic will miss the clash due to a red card that he picked up in their last game against Celta Vigo.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are likely to start upfront.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata