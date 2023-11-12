Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Atletico Madrid and Villarreal will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they clash at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.
While Atletico and Villarreal suffered league defeats against Las Palmas and Athletic Bilbao last time out, the duo picked European wins against Celtic and Maccabi Haifa, respectively in the mid-week.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico vs Villarreal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
The Spanish Primera Division match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal will be played at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 12 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Atletico vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atletico team news
Atletico boss Diego Simeone will continue to miss the likes of Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Reinildo through injuries.
As was seen in the 6-0 Champions League win over Celtic, the hosts may continue with Angel Correa partnering Alvaro Morata up front - with Antoine Griezmann playing a bit deeper.
Rodrigo De Paul is back from suspension.
Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann; Correa, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa
Villarreal team news
The visitors' injury list consists of Juan Foyth, Gerard Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Denis Suarez and Francis Coquelin.
With Miguel Angel Tena in charge as interim manager following Pacheta's departure, there are likely to be changes from the rotations for Thursday's Europa League contest.
Yeremy Pino is likely to feature in attack, while Felip Forgensen, Raul Albiol, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo and Alex Baena are all set to start in Madrid.
Villarreal possible XI: Jorgensen; Altimira, Albiol, Gabbia, A. Moreno; Akhomach, Capoue, Parejo, Baena; Sorloth, Pino
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jorgensen, Reina
|Defenders:
|Gabbia, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, A. Moreno, Femenia, Altimira
|Midfielders:
|Terrats, Capoue, Comesana, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena
|Forwards:
|Sorloth, Morales, Brereton Diaz, Pino, Akhomach
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 4, 2023
|Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|August 21, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 0-2 Villarreal
|La Liga
|January 9, 2022
|Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|August 29, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal
|La Liga
|February 28, 2021
|Villarreal 0-2 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga