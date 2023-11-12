Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Atletico Madrid and Villarreal will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they clash at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

While Atletico and Villarreal suffered league defeats against Las Palmas and Athletic Bilbao last time out, the duo picked European wins against Celtic and Maccabi Haifa, respectively in the mid-week.

Atletico vs Villarreal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal will be played at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 12 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Atletico team news

Atletico boss Diego Simeone will continue to miss the likes of Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Reinildo through injuries.

As was seen in the 6-0 Champions League win over Celtic, the hosts may continue with Angel Correa partnering Alvaro Morata up front - with Antoine Griezmann playing a bit deeper.

Rodrigo De Paul is back from suspension.

Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann; Correa, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Villarreal team news

The visitors' injury list consists of Juan Foyth, Gerard Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Denis Suarez and Francis Coquelin.

With Miguel Angel Tena in charge as interim manager following Pacheta's departure, there are likely to be changes from the rotations for Thursday's Europa League contest.

Yeremy Pino is likely to feature in attack, while Felip Forgensen, Raul Albiol, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo and Alex Baena are all set to start in Madrid.

Villarreal possible XI: Jorgensen; Altimira, Albiol, Gabbia, A. Moreno; Akhomach, Capoue, Parejo, Baena; Sorloth, Pino

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorgensen, Reina Defenders: Gabbia, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, A. Moreno, Femenia, Altimira Midfielders: Terrats, Capoue, Comesana, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena Forwards: Sorloth, Morales, Brereton Diaz, Pino, Akhomach

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 4, 2023 Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga August 21, 2022 Atletico Madrid 0-2 Villarreal La Liga January 9, 2022 Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga August 29, 2021 Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal La Liga February 28, 2021 Villarreal 0-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga

