Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to keep the pressure on the La Liga top-three when Diego Simeone's men welcome Mallorca to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are six points adrift from current leaders Girona, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among the top-three, as Atleti look for their third win on the trot in all competitions.

While Colchoneros picked up a 3-1 league win over Villarreal after drubbing Celtic 6-0 in the Champions League, lowly placed Mallorca faced a 2-0 loss at Real Betis in La Liga following which Los Pirates defeated Boavista 4-1 in a club friendly.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be played at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on November 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Sports Online, Viaplay app and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Reinildo continue to remain sidelined through injuries, while Rodrigo Riquelme is a doubt on account of a muscle issue.

The attack should be the same, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata up front, while Samuel Lino is expected to be deployed on the left flank.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Mallorca team news

An ankle problem is set to keep Vedat Muriqi out of action until around the calendar year end, while Omar Mascarell is suspended after the midfielder was sent off in the Real Betis loss.

Abdon Prats should replace Muriqi, alongside Cyle Larin in attack, with Samu Costa and Antonio Sanchez in the middle.

Mallorca boss is likely to deploy five at the back as Sergi Darder would be called in to replace Mascarell.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, J. Costa; Sanchez, Darder, S. Costa; Larin, Prats

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar Defenders: Valjent, Van der Heyden, Raillo, Copete, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez Midfielders: S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez Forwards: Ndiaye, Llabres, Larin, Prats

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 26, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Mallorca La Liga November 9, 2022 Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga April 9, 2022 Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga December 4, 2021 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Mallorca La Liga July 3, 2020 Atletico Madrid 3-0 Mallorca La Liga

