Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord resume their Champions League duties atop Group E when they clash at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.
Coming into the tie on the back of a 3-2 victory over Cadiz, Diego Simeone's men have won all three league games since they were held by Lazio in their Champions League opener.
Meanwhile, the Dutch visitors extended their winning run to six games in all competitions with a 3-1 league win against Go Ahead Eagles, currently topping the group courtesy of beating Celtic 2-0 in September.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Metropolitano Stadium
The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on October 4 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
Alvaro Morata is back after serving a domestic ban in the Cadiz win. So Angel Correa will be expected to make way despite his brace at the weekend, with Antoine Greizmann to start alongside Morata.
Although Rodrido De Paul made it to the bench the last time out, Memphis Depay will need to be assessed ahead of the Feyenoord game, while Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu and Reinildo are ruled out through injuries.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Saul, Koke, Llorente, Galan; Griezmann, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Feyenoord team news
Last season's red card in the Europa League quarter-finals will see Santiago Gimenez serve the second game of his two-match ban across European club competitions.
With Ayase Ueda leading the attack, Yankuba Minteh and Igor Paixao are likely to be deployed in support at either flanks.
Having picked up a knock in the Celtic win, Luka Ivanusec is unavailable for selection here. In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, Timon Wellenreuther would continue to deputise in goal.
Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Stengs, Paixao; Ueda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Sas
|Defenders:
|Hancko, Trauner, Beelen, Hartman, Lopez, Geertruida, Nieuwkoop
|Midfielders:
|Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van den Belt, Zachiel, Timber, Milambo, Lingr
|Forwards:
|Ueda, Stengs, Ivanusec, Paixao, Sauer, Dilrosun, Jahanbakhsh, Minteh
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Aug 8, 2021
|Feyenoord 2-1 Atletico Madrid
|Club Friendlies