Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

Having played out a 2-2 draw the last time out, Atletico Madrid are set to welcome Celtic for a Champions League meeting at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

The Spanish side are unbeaten in Group E, but were dealt with a shock 2-1 league loss to Las Palmas last Friday.

Still without a Champions League win this term, Brendan Rodgers' men enter the game on the back of a 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at Ross County.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Metropolitano Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Celtic will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atlético vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

It will be up to the front pair of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata to lead the attack once again, as Memphis Depay is set to miss out.

Midfielders Samuel Lino and Thomas Lemar are also out injured, whereas Rodrigo De Paul is suspended for the tie.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Celtic team news

The visitors will be without the likes of Reo Hatate, Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada on account of their respective knocks.

One of David Turnbull and Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo should fill in for Hatate in the middle, with Kyogo Furuhashi set to lead the line of attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Tilio, Maeda, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 25, 2023 Celtic 2-2 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League November 30, 2011 Celtic 0-1 Atletico Madrid UEFA Europa League September 15, 2011 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celtic UEFA Europa League

