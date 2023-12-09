Atletico Madrid vs Almeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Almeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to return to winning ways in La Liga when they welcome Almeria to Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's men squandered their opportunity to leapfrog Barcelona as Atleti were dealt with a 1-0 loss by the Xavi's men last weekend, while rock-bottom Almeria are on a 15-game winless run in the league.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Almeria will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium - known as Civitas Metropolitan Stadium for sponsorship reasons - in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1 pm GMT on December 10 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Almeria online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Apart from injury absentees in the form of Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar and Vitolo, Atletico have a clean health bill for the game.

Cesar Azpilicueta may come into Simeone's thinking here, as Samuel Lino would be required to start on the bench.

Going forward, neither of Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Memphis Depay are likely to displace the front pair of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Almeria team news

A relatively lengthier injury list will see Marko Milovanovic, Ibrahima Kone, Luis Suarez, Marc Pubill and Martin Svidersky all out of action.

Following a Copa del Rey exit on account of a 1-0 loss to Barbastro, manager Gaizka Garitano will be expected to revert to the same XI that picked up a goalless against Real Betis in Almeria's last league outing.

Almeria possible XI: Maximiano; Pozo, Montes, Gonzalez, Akieme; Robertone, Melero; Baptistao, Arribas, Embarba; Ramazani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Martinez, Marino Defenders: Montes, Gonzalez, Kaiky, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Mendes Midfielders: Lopy, Robertone, Melero, Baba, Puigmal, Arribas, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba Forwards: Baptistao, Sanca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Almeria across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 16, 2023 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Almeria La Liga January 15, 2023 Almeria 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga February 21, 2015 Atletico Madrid 3-0 Almeria La Liga September 24, 2014 Almeria 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga February 8, 2014 Almeria 2-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga

