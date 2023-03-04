Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The hosts have lost two of their last four games against Sevilla in La Liga (W1 D1). However, they are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Sevilla in the league (W6 D7), since a 1-0 defeat in September 2008.
They head into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with crosstown rivals Real Madrid and will be upbeat about their chances against the Andalusian heavyweights.
Sevilla have struggled for form in this campaign and are 14th in the league table with just 25 points from 23 matches. They have won just twice in their last five league outings and need something special to defeat the Rojiblancos at the Metropolitano.
Which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Atletico vs Sevilla: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico vs Sevilla
Date:
March 4, 2023
Kick-off:
8:00 pm GMT
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano
Where to watch Atletico vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via LaLiga TV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
LaLigaTV
Atletico Madrid squad and team news
Reinildo, Sergio Reguilon and Rodrigo De Paul will miss this fixture with injuries while Angel Correa and Nahuel Molina remain suspended. The rest of the squad is available for selection.
Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Doherty, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic.
Defenders
Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso, Doherty.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar.
Forwards
Griezmann, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.
Sevilla team news and squad
Sevilla will miss Fernando due to suspension while, Loic Bade, Karim Rekik, Papu Gomez, Marcao and Jesus Manuel Corona will be unavailable due to injuries.
Youssef En-Nesyri has been in fine form for Sevilla netting 11 times this season and should once again be the focal point in attack.
Sevilla predicted XI: Bounou; Nianzou, Gudelj, Telles; Navas, Rakitic, Gueye, Acuna; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Torres
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bounou, Dmitrovic.
Defenders
Nianzou, Rekik, Acuna, Montiel, Telles, Navas.
Midfielders
Gueye, Gudelj, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Ocampos, Gil.
Forwards
Tecatito, Lamela, Suso, En-Nesyri, Mir.