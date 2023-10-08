Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having both come up trumps in their midweek Champions League contests, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad turn their attention back to domestic action on Sunday for a La Liga cracker at Civitas Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos came from behind to beat reigning Dutch champions Feyenoord 3-2 in the Champions League in midweek, which followed another dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to Cadiz in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side are currently enjoying a four-game winning run across all competitions, and are currently fourth in the table, boasting 16 points from their opening seven league matches.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, sit one position and one point behind their next opponents in this game. They managed an impressive 2-0 win over Austrian giants RB Salzburg in midweek, and have won the past three La Liga matches in a row, including the 3-0 hammering of Athletic Club in the Basque derby last weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm BST Venue: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

The Spanish Primera Division match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on October 8, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid are limping through to the October international break, with Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Memphis Depay, Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu and Reinildo all ruled out for this game.

Alvaro Morata will likely return to the starting eleven following his one-game suspension after making a stellar start to the season, scoring seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be without the services of their right-back, Alvaro Odriozola, as well as their left-back, Kieran Tierney. Aihen Munoz should replace the Gunners loanee, while Hamari Traore will offer a marauding presence at right-back. Robin Le Normand should recover in time to feature at the heart of the defence alongside Igor Zubeldia.

Takefuso Kubo is a key contributor for the visitors in attack, with five goals and one assist.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Kubo, Zubimendi, Merino, Oyarzabal; Mendez, Sadiq

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Munoz, Traore Midfielders: Zubimendi, De Zarate, Merico, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin, Kubo Forwards: Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/8/23 Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad La Liga 28/5/23 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad La Liga 3/9/22 Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 23/5/22 Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 20/1/22 Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga

