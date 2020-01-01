Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time
Liverpool travel to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, and will continue their title defence at the Wanda Metropolitano – the ground where they were crowned winners for the sixth time last June.
Jurgen Klopp's side had far from an easy time securing qualification to the knockout stages, needing a win against RB Salzburg in the final group stage game to progress to the next round, but won their group and are now among the favourites to win back-to-back Champions League titles.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, finished runners-up in a group that consisted of Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, and are looking for a return to the sort of continental form that saw them reach three European finals between 2014 and 2018.
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on U.S. & UK TV
|Game
|Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
|Date
|Tuesday, February 18
|Time
|8pm GMT / 3pm ET
|Channel (U.S.)
|Watch TNT / TNT USA
|Channel (UK)
|BT Sport 2
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada
United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here . In the U.S., Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool can be watched live and on-demand with B/R Live.
United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here . In the UK, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live.
In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN . New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.
|U.S. online stream
|UK online stream
|Canada online stream
|B/R Live
|BT Sport Live
|DAZN
Atletico Madrid team news and injuries
|Position
|Atletico Madrid squad
|Goalkeepers
|Oblak, Adan
|Defenders
|Gimenez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko
|Midfielders
|Thomas, Koke, Niguez, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco
|Forwards
|Felix, Morata, Correa, Costa, Saponjic
Joao Felix will miss out on the visit of the Reds after failing to recover from illness in time , while ex-Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier will be absent due to a groin problem.
Diego Costa is also a doubt for Diego Simeone's side, while Alvaro Morata could feature.
Atletico Madrid predicted starting XI: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Morata, Correa
Liverpool team news and injuries
|Position
|Liverpool squad
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
|Defenders
|Fabinho, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana
|Forwards
|Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi
Both Sadio Mane and James Milner returned to action on Saturday against Norwich after a spell on the sidelines, with the Senegal forward likely to reassume a starting position.
The likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are still expected to be unavailable for Tuesday's clash.
Liverpool predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane