Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Granada in their La Liga opener on Monday at the Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's team finished third in the league last season, a point behind Real Madrid and 11 points behind champions Barcelona.

Granada, on the other hand, lost only one game in pre-season and that was their most recent outing, against Almeria. Going up against Atletico in Madrid is a monumental first-day challenge for the club but they will be expected to give it their best shot in order to deliver an upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico vs Granada kick-off time

Date:August 14, 2023
Kick-off time:8.30 pm BST
Venue:Metropolitano

The game between Atletico Madrid and Granada will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Atletico vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The Atletico Madrid vs Granada fixture will be shown live on La Liga TV and Viaplay Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico team news

Diego Simeone will not have Jose Gimenez and Reinildo available for the upcoming fixture against Granada, as both players are sidelined with injuries. Axel Witsel, on the other hand, will miss the match due to a suspension.

New signings Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta have successfully completed the process of registration just before the opening fixture and will be in line to make their debuts for the club.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Soyuncu, Savic, Hermoso; Azpilicueta, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Memphis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbić, Mestre, Iturbe
Defenders:Molina, Giménez, Hermoso, Savic, Azpilicueta, Soyuncu, Galan
Midfielders:Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Witsel, Carrasco, Witsel
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Correa

Granada team news

The visiting team has not announced any injuries thus far, leading to expectations that Lopez will head into this fixture with a completely fit squad, poised to make a significant impact in La Liga.

The Spanish manager is likely to utilize a 4-4-2 formation for this game. Andre Ferreira will be the goalkeeper, Miguel Rubio and Ignasi Miquel will form the central defense, while Oscar Melendo and Antonio Puertas will play wide in midfield. Myrto Uzuni and veteran Jose Callejon will be the forward pairing as they look to beat the Atletico defence.

Granada predicted XI: Ferreira; Sanchez, Rubio, Miquel, Neva; Melendo, Gumbau, Villar, Puertas; Uzuni, Callejon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Raul, Andre
Defenders:Manafa, Rubio, Vallejo, Ricard, Miquel, Neva, Diaz
Midfielders:Bodiger, Soro, Meseguer, Puertas, Uzuni, Petrovic, Ruiz, Melendo, Perea, Gumbau, Villar
Forwards:Antonin, Callejon, Diedhiou

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2022Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 GranadaLa Liga
December 2021Granada 2 - 1 Atletico MadridLa Liga
February 2021Granada 1 - 2 Atletico MadridLa Liga
September 2020Atletico Madrid 6 - 1 GranadaLa Liga
February 2020Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 GranadaLa Liga

