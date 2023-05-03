Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz in LA Liga in the UK as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will host Cadiz in a La Liga fixture on Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano.

The hosts have not lost any of their 14 home games against Cadiz in La Liga (W13 D1). In fact, Diego Simeone's men have not lost any of their last eight league home games (W7 D1), winning the last six.

The Rojiblancos are in a rich vein of form and have recorded seven or more home wins in a row in the same league season for the first time since a run of eight between October 2020 and January 2021.

Meanwhile, Cadiz will be bubbling with confidence as they beat Valencia in their last match. The result saw them go four points clear of the relegation zone and currently sit in 14th place with 35 points from 32 matches.

However, their coach Sergio Gonzalez has lost all six of his away games against Atletico Madrid, more than against any other away opponent with 100% of defeats in his managerial career in the top-flight which is a cause of worry for the Cadiz fans.

Kick-off time

Kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Date: May 3, 2023 Kick-off: 9 pm BST Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

The La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Cadiz is scheduled for May 3, 2023, at Wanda Metropolitano.

It will kick off at 9 pm BST in the UK, and 1:30.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 2 La Liga TV, Viaplay

Viaplay Sports 2 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with streaming also available on Viaplay.

Team news

Atletico team news & squad

Atletico will be without the services of Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente (adductor), Reinildo (ACL) and Stefan Savic (finger).

Ivo Grbic will continue to stand between the sticks and will be guarded by a back four of Axel Witsel, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, and Molina.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann will continue to lead the line.

Atletico possible XI: Grbic; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, Doherty, Reguilon. Midfielders Kondogbia, Witsel, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar, De Paul. Forwards Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.

Cadiz team news & squad

Cadiz will miss a string of first-team players through suspension and injury ahead of their trip to the capital.

Fede San Emeterio, Luis Hernandez and Sobrino will all miss through suspension, while Jose Zaldua (ligament), Jon Ander Garrido (knee), Juan Cala (meniscus), Victor Chust (thigh), Roger Marti (hamstring), and Brian Ocampo (knee) are on the treatment table.

To replace the suspended players, Gonzalez might call upon Ruben Alcaraz, Momo Mbaye and Theo Bongonda into the starting XI.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Parra, Mbaye, Fali, Espino; Alejo, Alcaraz, Escalante, Bongonda; Guardiola, Ramos

Position Players Goalkeepers Ledesma, Gil. Defenders Mere, Fali, Mbaye, Espino, Arzamendia, Carcelen, Parra. Midfielders Mari, Alcaraz, Escalante, Diarra, Fernandez. Forwards Bogonda, Alejo, Lozano, Guardiola, Ramos, Negredo.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 29/10/2022 Cadiz 3-2 Atletico La Liga 05/08/2022 Cadiz 1-4 Atletico Friendly 12/03/2022 Atletico 2-1 La Liga 28/11/2021 Cadiz 1-4 Atletico La Liga 04/08/2021 Cadiz 1-1 Atletico (P 4-2) Friendly

