Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions when they travel to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United in the MLS on Saturday.

Although Miami have booked their place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 by winning the Leagues Cup, Tata Martino's men are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Herons come into the tie on the back of a 3-2 victory over Sporting KC.

Meanwhile, Atlanta are chasing a spot in the final series as they lie three points adrift of Columbus Crew after last being involved in a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm ET, 2pm PT, 10pm BST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 10pm BST on September 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Machop Chol and Osvaldo Alonso are out injured for the hosts, while Jamal Thiare misses out due to personal reasons.

Georgios Giakoumakis will be looking to add to his 13-goal tally, alongside Saba Lobzhanidze in attack.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Sosa, Sejdic, Wolff, Almada; Giakoumakis, Lobzhanidze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez Midfielders: Sosa, Muyumba, Sejdic, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Lobjanidze, Etienne Jr., Mosquera Forwards: Wolff, Giakoumakis, Lopez, Berry, Silva, Conway

Inter Miami team news

Messi sat out of Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia, and Lionel Scaloni's comments suggests that the former Barcelona man could be doubt against Atlanta.

Leonardo Campana, who signed a contract extension until 2027, should start up front if the Argentine is deemed unfit.

Meanwhile, the likes of Gregore, Corentin Jean, Franco Negri and Ian Fray are ruled out through injuries.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets; Stefanelli, Gomez, Taylor; Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

The last time the two sides met, Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 4-0 in a South 3 group stage match at the 2023 Leagues Cup, where Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor stared with a brace each.

Date Match Competition Jul 25, 2023 Inter Miami 4-0 Atlanta United Leagues Cup May 6, 2023 Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United MLS Jun 19, 2022 Atlanta United 2-0 Inter Miami MLS Apr 24, 2022 Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United MLS Oct 27, 2021 Atlanta United 2-1 Inter Miami MLS

