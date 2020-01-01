ATK’s Antonio Habas - We controlled the match using counter-attacks

The Spanish boss wants to think only about their next match which is against Odisha FC...

reclaimed the top spot on the (ISL) table with a thumping win over away from home on Sunday.

The Kolkata club completely dominated proceedings against a clueless Jamshedpur side and their coach Antonio Lopez Habas was understandably happy with the team’s performance.

“It was good for us from the first minute, we scored the goal and this marked the rest of the match. We controlled the match in counter-attacks. It’s very simple.

“I think that we had a fantastic performance in defence and attack. We have conceded only one goal in the last six matches. It is very important for us because they are a big team.”

When asked about his plans for the future matches and if he is thinking about the play-offs, the former manager said, “The plan is to go match-by-match. Our next match is against Odisha FC and that is our only objective. I only want to think about Odisha. I don’t want to think about play-offs and other things.”

Habas praised Roy Krishna’s performance who scored a brace against Jamshedpur but he once again mentioned that it is always a collective effort by the team.

“I always talk about the collective behaviour of the team and not just one player. He is an important player for us, a fantastic player but our goal is collective and not individual.”

The Spanish boss sympathised with Jamshedpur’s condition and also heaped praise on opposition coach and compatriot Antonio Iroindo.

“I think Jamshedpur suffered due to injury problems in the second part of the season. Antonio Iriondo does not have important players like Piti now. I think Iriondo is a good coach and Jamshedpur are a good team.”