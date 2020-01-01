Atiemwen breaks NK Lokomotiva duck against HNK Gorica

The 24-year-old Nigerian ended his wait for a Lokosi goal in Monday’s away triumph over Valdas Dambrauskas’s men

Iyayi Atiemwen opened his NK Lokomotiva account with a second-half strike in Monday’s 3-1 away victory over HNK Gorica.



Since his loan move from to the Croatian topflight side, the Nigerian had gone five games without any success in front of goal.

Against the hosts, however, the 24-year-old delivered a sense of relief in the 62nd minute after his side had gone down nine minutes earlier to Matthew Steenvoorden’s strike.

Nevertheless, victory was guaranteed for Lokomotiva when Myrto Uzuni’s brace in the last 15 minutes ended Gorica’s ambition of earning maximum points.

After an impressive display, Atiemwen was replaced by Oliver Petrak in the 82nd minute.

Former U20 captain Musa Muhammed and ’s Cherif Ndiaye were on parade from start to finish for the hosts but could do little to help Valdas Dambrauskas’s men avoid defeat.

Thanks to this win, NK Lokomotiva climbed to third in 's elite division log with 46 points from 26 matches, while Gorica are ranked sixth after garnering 35 points.

They would be hoping to make it six wins at a stretch when they welcome Osijek on Friday, while Gorica are guests of Slaven Koprivnica a day after.