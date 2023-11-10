Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club will be looking to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they host relegation-threatened Celta Vigo at San Mames for Friday night's La Liga clash.

The Basque giants edged Villarreal to a crucial 3-2 victory in their most recent La Liga encounter courtesy of goals from Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Nicholas Williams and Inaki Williams. Ernesto Valverde's side sit in fifth position in the league, two points ahead of biggest rivals Sociedad, and are unbeaten in five games at home.

A Friday night matchup against a struggling Celta side serves the hosts very well as they look to catch up to Atletico Madrid and close the four-point gap to the top four.

The visitors are still stuck on only one league win for the season, with a tally of seven points from 12 matches leaving them down in 18th position in the table, two points from safety. Rafael Benitez's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Sevilla last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: San Mames Barria Location: Bilbao, Basque, Spain

The Spanish Primera Division match between Athletic Club Celta Vigo will be played at San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Friday, November 10, 2023, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports Online and the Viaplay app, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Yuri Berchiche is a major doubt for Athletic Club, while Raul Garcia (hamstring), Ander Herrera (hamstring) and Yeray Alvarez (muscle) are definitely unavailable for selection due to respective injury problems. Inigo Lekue could keep his place at left-back against Celta Vigo. Gorka Guruzeta will spearhead the line, with both Williams' brothers in support on the flanks.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Vesga, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Simón Defenders: Prados, Paredes, García de Albéniz, Yuri, Vivian, Nolaskoain, Eguíluz, Marcos, Rincón, Yeray, Lekue Midfielders: García, Galarreta, Vesga, García, Gómez, Sancet, Herrera Forwards: Adu, Guruzeta, Williams, Muniain, Williams, Berenguer, Villalibre

Celta Vigo team news

Celta have lost points twice in the last two games thanks to conceding goals in the last ten minutes. Head coach Rafael Benitez has insisted that his side has been hard done by at times but recognises that his talented squad will need to be able to see out more games to stay in La Liga.

Renato Tapia is suspended for this one following his red card against Sevilla last week. Mihailo Ristic has successfully recovered from an unfortunate knee injury back in September, and is back in training, but this game may come too soon for him.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Mingueza, Starfelt, Nunez, M Sanchez; Perez, Beltran, Sotelo, Bamba; Aspas, Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Marchesin, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Mingueza, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/5/23 Athletic Club 2-1 Celta Vigo La Liga 29/1/23 Celta Vigo 1-0 Athletic Club La Liga 17/4/22 Athletic Club 0-2 Celta Vigo La Liga 28/8/21 Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Club La Liga 14/3/21 Celta Vigo 0-0 Athletic Club La Liga

Useful links