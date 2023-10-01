Atalanta vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Top-four contenders Atalanta and Juventus square off at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday evening, with the two sides separated by just one point in the Serie A table.

After a mixed start to the new league campaign, with defeats away to Frosinone and Fiorentina, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta seem to be building a head of steam, with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona last time out making it three wins in a row across all competitions, including a 2-0 Europa League group stage victory over Rakow Czestochowa 2-0 at the Gewiss Stadium last midweek.

However, La Dea's top-four credential will be put to the test when Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus prepares to come to town.

Juventus also secured a 1-0 win in midweek thanks to a close range finish from Arkadiusz Milik against high-flying Lecce, which helped the Old Lady climb up into second place in the Serie A table.

That narrow victory came after a calamitous 4-2 loss to Sassuolo last week, so the Bianconeri are not in great form, but they are grinding out results at the moment.

Atalanta vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: October 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Gewiss Stadium

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini may look to rotate heavily after the game against Verona on Wednesday. However, with both of their major summer signings, Gianluca Scamacca and El Bilal Toure, sidelined for the foreseeable future through various injury problems, he doesn't have the luxury of making wholesale changes for this visit of Juventus.

Teun Koopmeiners, who scored the first-half goal to settle a nervy affair at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi in midweek, could continue in an advanced playmaker role behind the strike-partnership of Ademola Lookman and Milan loanee Charles De Ketelaere. Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel are viable alternatives, but may have to contend with a substitute role here.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Lookman, Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Ruggeri, Holm, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Bakker, Hateboer, Zortea Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson , Koopmeiners, Pasalic, Adopo Forwards: Lookman, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk, Muriel

Juventus team news

Paul Pogba returned to the pitch in late August after battling a host of injury problems. But after playing only two games, the French midfielder tested positive for a banned substance and could face an extended suspension.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in his pre-match press conference that star striker Dusan Vlahovic won’t be available for selection this weekend.

With Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik also picking up a knock during the midweek win, Juve may have to rely on forgotten forward Moise Kean on Sunday. Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are the other members of the injured contingent.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Kean

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Sandro, Frabotta Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Iling Junior, Pjaca, Weah, Soule, Jorge, Kean

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/8/23 Juventus 0-0 Atalanta Club Friendlies 7/5/23 Atalanta 0-2 Juventus Italy Serie A 22/1/23 Juventus 3-3 Atalanta Italy Serie A 13/2/22 Atalanta 1-1 Juventus Italy Serie A 27/11/21 Juventus 0-1 Atalanta Italy Serie A

