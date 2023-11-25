Atalanta vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta and Napoli are just a point apart on the Serie A standings when the two sides face off in Bergamo on Saturday.

Both sides slipped in their previous league encounter as the hosts rallied late to hold Udinese to a 1-1 draw, while a 1-0 loss against Empoli was the last game for Rudi Garcia as Napoli boss - with Walter Mazzarri in for his second spell at the club.

Atalanta vs Napoli kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Napoli will be played at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia - commercially known as Gewiss Stadium - in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on November 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atalanta vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Italy international Gianluca Scamacca should continue to lead the attack for Atalanta despite failing to score in the recent Euro 2024 games.

Charles De Ketelaere races against time to be declared fit for the tie, while Giorgio Scalvini is a doubt.

El Bilal Toure, Matteo Ruggeri and Jose Luis Palomino are ruled out through injuries, whereas Marten de Roon faces a one-match ban due to accumulated yellow cards.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, Ederson, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta; Pasalic, Lookman; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Napoli team news

Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski and Alex Meret returned to full training, but Piotr Zielinski recently pulled out of the Poland team due to tonsillitis, while Mario Rui has an adductor injury.

Mathias Olivera should replace Rui at left-back, and Osimhen may only be ready for a substitute role. So Giacomo Raspadori should start alongside Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the front-three.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 11, 2023 Napoli 2-0 Atalanta Serie A November 5, 2022 Atalanta 1-2 Napoli Serie A April 3, 2022 Atalanta 1-3 Napoli Serie A December 4, 2021 Napoli 2-3 Atalanta Serie A February 21, 2021 Atalanta 4-2 Napoli Serie A

