Atalanta vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atalanta and Napoli are just a point apart on the Serie A standings when the two sides face off in Bergamo on Saturday.
Both sides slipped in their previous league encounter as the hosts rallied late to hold Udinese to a 1-1 draw, while a 1-0 loss against Empoli was the last game for Rudi Garcia as Napoli boss - with Walter Mazzarri in for his second spell at the club.
Atalanta vs Napoli kick-off time
|Date:
|November 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Gewiss Stadium
The Serie A match between Atalanta and Napoli will be played at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia - commercially known as Gewiss Stadium - in Bergamo, Italy.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on November 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Atalanta vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atalanta team news
Italy international Gianluca Scamacca should continue to lead the attack for Atalanta despite failing to score in the recent Euro 2024 games.
Charles De Ketelaere races against time to be declared fit for the tie, while Giorgio Scalvini is a doubt.
El Bilal Toure, Matteo Ruggeri and Jose Luis Palomino are ruled out through injuries, whereas Marten de Roon faces a one-match ban due to accumulated yellow cards.
Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, Ederson, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta; Pasalic, Lookman; Scamacca
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi
|Defenders:
|Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi
|Midfielders:
|Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic
|Forwards:
|Lookman, Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk
Napoli team news
Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski and Alex Meret returned to full training, but Piotr Zielinski recently pulled out of the Poland team due to tonsillitis, while Mario Rui has an adductor injury.
Mathias Olivera should replace Rui at left-back, and Osimhen may only be ready for a substitute role. So Giacomo Raspadori should start alongside Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the front-three.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak
|Defenders:
|Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli
|Midfielders:
|Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo
|Forwards:
|Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 11, 2023
|Napoli 2-0 Atalanta
|Serie A
|November 5, 2022
|Atalanta 1-2 Napoli
|Serie A
|April 3, 2022
|Atalanta 1-3 Napoli
|Serie A
|December 4, 2021
|Napoli 2-3 Atalanta
|Serie A
|February 21, 2021
|Atalanta 4-2 Napoli
|Serie A