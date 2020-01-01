Atalanta and Napoli in contact over former Chelsea star Boga, claims agent

The Serie A sides want to sign the winger, according to the Sassuolo player's brother, but his former club could yet buy him back

Jeremie Boga has attracted interest from and , among other European clubs, but the winger's agent is unclear if will activate a buy-back clause.

The 23-year-old has impressed in since joining for £3.5million, including scoring eight goals in the currently suspended 2019-20 campaign.

He had scored four goals in his last six games ahead of the stoppage in play due to the coronavirus outbreak which included scoring a decisive fourth goal in Sassuolo's 4-2 win at home to .

Boga moved to in 2018 after making just one first-team appearance during his time at Chelsea, having spent time out on loan at , Granada and .

The Premier League club reportedly has a €15 million (£13m/$16m) option to sign the player back, though Boga's brother Daniel - who also serves as his agent - is unaware if a return to Stamford Bridge is likely.

Asked in an interview with Calciomercato if Chelsea do not intend to trigger the clause, he replied: "This, at the moment, I can't tell you."

If the Blues decide against a return to , Boga seemingly has other options on the table - including two of Sassuolo's top-flight rivals in Italy.

Daniel Boga revealed he has held talks with both Napoli and Atalanta - plus "other European clubs" - but there had been no contact yet with Milan, despite speculation they want the forward.

"As far as Milan is concerned, I haven't had any contact with them yet. I don't know if they are really interested in Jeremie," he said. "You have to look at what the sporting project will be, but Milan is a great club. It can always be interesting."

One other Serie A club who are interested in Boga are Roma, who have already spoken to his representatives about a potential move.

The international has attracted further interest from Premier League clubs and but he is understood only to be a low priority target for the Merseyside club at this stage.

Sassuolo have resumed training ahead of a possible return to action in Serie A in June. The league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.